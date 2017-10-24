More Videos

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech 2:53

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Pause
Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

  • Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

    Junior QB is hoping to start against Yellow Jackets

Junior QB is hoping to start against Yellow Jackets mconnolly@thestate.com
Junior QB is hoping to start against Yellow Jackets mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant plans to stay aggressive as a runner, despite injury

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 2:07 PM

CLEMSON

Kelly Bryant suffered a concussion on what he called “probably the biggest hit” of his career the last time he was played in a football game.

And the last time he played at Death Valley, he suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.

But the Clemson quarterback is not planning to change his style of play, despite the injuries suffered running the football.

Bryant said a part of what makes him so dangerous is his running ability, and his legs will continue to be a big part of his game.

Clemson plays host to Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Bryant is second on the team in rushing yards with 393 yards and leads the Tigers in rushing touchdowns with seven. He is confident he can continue to have success with scrambles, zone-reads and designed runs.

“It’s an injury, but that happens. That’s part of the game. Whenever I try to play timid and play not loose, that’s where the second guessing and not playing and reacting, that’s where all that comes in,” Bryant said. “I’m just going to cut it loose and try to not let it affect me physically and mentally. If you do that it can throw your game off a lot.”

Bryant was not himself in Clemson’s loss to Syracuse. The junior said he felt close to 100 percent entering the contest, but it was apparent early that he was hobbled.

He had four carries for (-8) yards in the first half with a long run of four. He had been averaging 67 rushing yards per game.

With Bryant slowed, Clemson’s offense managed only seven points in the first half. The former Wren star said he knows he will have to contribute in the running game for the Tigers to reach their potential offensively.

“I feel like I can make plays with my legs that open up plays that I can make with my arm as well,” Bryant said. “When I tweaked it I felt like I became one dimensional. That’s a part of my game I had to adjust to during the game. It was a learning experience for me.”

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that Clemson will not change its play calling to avoid getting Bryant hit.

“It is what it is. We run the quarterback here. That’s what we do,” Swinney said. “That’s like not handing it to your running back because he’s a little sore. We play. We run our offense.”

Swinney said if Bryant is not healthy he will not hesitate to turn to backups Zerrick Cooper or Hunter Johnson.

‘You’ve got to ask your quarterback to be smart… But there’s times, hey, you’ve got to go get it,” Swinney said. “Our quarterback is always going to be a factor with his legs, and if he can’t put us in position to win we’ve got to put somebody else in there.”

Game info

Who: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

TV: ABC Radio: 93.1 FM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech 2:53

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Pause
Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 1:34

Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks 1:03

Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn 1:40

Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8 0:48

Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

  • Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

    Junior QB is hoping to start against Yellow Jackets

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

View More Video