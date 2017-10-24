Clemson QB Kelly Bryant plans to stay aggressive as a runner, despite injury

2:53 Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech Pause

2:21 Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

1:03 Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks

1:40 Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season