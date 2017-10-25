Where Dabo’s salary ranks among college football head coaches in the country

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is the second highest paid college football head coach in the country, behind only Nick Saban of Alabama, according to the annual USA Today salary database.
Swinney, who led the Tigers to a national championship over the Crimson Tide this past season, will earn $8,526,800.
Saban leads all college coaches at $11,132,000.
Swinney can earn bonuses of up to $1 million this year. His buyout is $40 million.
The rest of the top five highest-paid coaches in the country:
3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $7,004,000
4. Urban Meyer, Ohio State: $6,431,240
5. Rich Rodriguez, Arizona: $6,031,563
