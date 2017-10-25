More Videos

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game vs. Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant talks injuries, Georgia Tech

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

  Dabo Swinney previews Clemson game vs. Georgia Tech

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the game against Georgia Tech.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the game against Georgia Tech. ACC Network
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the game against Georgia Tech. ACC Network

Clemson University

Where Dabo’s salary ranks among college football head coaches in the country

By Posted by Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

October 25, 2017 1:48 PM

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is the second highest paid college football head coach in the country, behind only Nick Saban of Alabama, according to the annual USA Today salary database.

Swinney, who led the Tigers to a national championship over the Crimson Tide this past season, will earn $8,526,800.

Saban leads all college coaches at $11,132,000.

Swinney can earn bonuses of up to $1 million this year. His buyout is $40 million.

The rest of the top five highest-paid coaches in the country:

3. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $7,004,000

4. Urban Meyer, Ohio State: $6,431,240

5. Rich Rodriguez, Arizona: $6,031,563

