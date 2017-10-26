Gameday guide: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech TV info, players to watch, more

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday in another ACC showdown. Here is what you need to know about the game.
Game info
Who: Georgia Tech (4-2, 3-1) at Clemson (6-1, 4-1)
When: 8:12 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson
Series history: Georgia Tech leads 52-29-2. The Tigers have won four out of last five games in the series.
TV: ABC/ESPN2 (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 105.5 FM in Clemson, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 84
Line: Clemson by 14
Weather: Showers with thunderstorms possible. High of 64 with a low of 44. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
What’s at stake
Clemson controls its own destiny in the ACC Atlantic and can set up a monster showdown with first-place N.C. State next week with a win over Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets have one ACC loss, at No. 8 Miami by one point, and are fighting to stay in the ACC Coastal race.
The Tigers have won 26 of 27 home games and have 51 consecutive victories when holding teams under 23 points.
Clemson is still fighting for a College Football Playoff berth and can likely earn a spot by winning out.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Georgia Tech
Points/Game
33.4
34.7
Opp. Points/Game
13.6
20.8
Yds Rushing/Game
219.6
372.8
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
107.9
116.8
Yds Pass/Game
229.4
76.0
Opp. Yds Pass/Game
181.6
197.0
Avg. Yds/Game
449.0
448.8
Opp. Total Yds/Game
289.4
313.8
Clemson players to watch
1. Kelly Bryant will be worth monitoring as he has not finished the game in his past two starts. Clemson’s junior quarterback has been battling an ankle injury and suffered a concussion against Syracuse. He is expected to start, but it is unknown how much he will be able to contribute in the running game.
2. Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has earned a reputation of being a Yellow Jackets killer. The senior had nine tackles, including a sack, last year against Georgia Tech. In 2015 he made seven stops, and in 2014 he led the team with 10 tackles, including a sack and forced fumble.
3. Sophomore defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will help Christian Wilkins try to plug up the middle and take away the dive. Lawrence has done a great job of getting penetration this season and affecting plays.
Georgia Tech players to watch
1. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall leads Georgia Tech in passing with 456 yards and five touchdowns and rushing with 704 yards and 11 scores.
2. Yellow Jackets sophomore B-back KirVonte Benson is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry and has rushed for 652 yards in six games this season.
3. Senior defensive lineman Antonio Simmons leads Georgia Tech with 5.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries. He will provide a challenge for Clemson’s offensive line.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, Adam Choice or C.J. Fuller)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith, D.J. Greenlee)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Kelly, Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Mark Fields (Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
