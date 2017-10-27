Clemson trying to flip Nebraska commit from IMG Academy

IMG Academy defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles has taken official visits to Nebraska and Texas. This weekend he is going to Oklahoma and he is looking at an official visit to Clemson on Nov. 17. He’s not sure where he might go for a fifth official.
“I’m just taking it day by day with every school,” said Radley-Hiles who currently is committed to Nebraska. “I’m committed right now so that’s where I’m at. I’ll probably make my final decision a minute before I sign my letter-of-intent.”
He and his teammates who are playing in the Army All-American Game and enrolling early are planning to wait to sign after that game. And speaking of teammates, Radley-Hiles has two who are Clemson commitments (Xavier Thomas and Mike Jones Jr.), so of course they are doing some recruiting for their future program.
“We talk here and there about it but nothing like, too much pressure,” he said. “Nothing crazy.”
With or without that internal encouragement, Radley-Hiles has been keep an eye on Clemson this season. He was there for the Auburn game where he got an up close look at the secondary and the work of coach Mike Reed.
“They are doing what they did against Auburn when I was there,” he said. “Nothing’s really changed. They are playing hard and doing what they do best. And Coach Reed is a good coach so they are not going to be taught anything but the correct way.” He said Clemson coaches have been down to watch his practice and a game.
Asked about the status of his Nebraska, commitment, as he has in the past, Radley-Hiles offered up a “no comment.”
Notes:
▪ Greenville High School 2019 quarterback Davis Beville gained his first offer from a FBS program earlier in the week from Pitt. More should be coming in the months ahead as schools get the chance to check out Beville.
“It was great to get that first ACC offer from Pitt,” Beville said. “I’ve heard a lot from other schools that could be close to pulling the trigger but I really appreciate them believing in me and my abilities.”
Beville has visited USC, Clemson, Duke and Virginia Tech this season and is going to Pitt this Saturday. He also has upcoming visits to NC State and possibly Louisville.
Last season Beville passed for 2,194 yards and 26 touchdowns. This season he’s passed for 1,695 yards and 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Beville is the son of former Clemson linebacker and long snapper Scott Beville.
▪ Clemson is scheduled for an official visit from defensive end K.J. Henry. Offensive lineman Cade Mays, a Tennessee commit, is scheduled for an unofficial visit.
Other scheduled official visits of note this weekend for 2018 prospects: Clemson target offensive lineman Jordan McFadden to Virginia Tech; Clemson targets defensive back Tyreke Johnson, defensive back Pat Surtain, offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer and offensive lineman Jackson Carman to Ohio State.
▪ IMG Academy 2019 punter/kicker Aidan Swanson plans to visit Clemson Saturday. He has a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers after impressing Dabo Swinney in camps. He’s a native of Tampa and has family living in the Upstate.
Comments