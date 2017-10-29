Deshaun Watson on target at the start of Texans game vs. Seahawks

Deshaun Watson is off to a record-setting start to his rookie season in the NFL.
The former Clemson Tigers quarterback showed no signs of rust from a bye week early in the Houston Texans game in Seattle against the Seahawks.
Watson connected with Will Fuller on a spectacular 59-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first score.
Don't let him get behind the defense...@Will_Fuller7 with the 59-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/iWDYbNUbVp— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2017
Watson took the top off the famed Seahawks defense, firing deep down the middle of the field to hit a streaking Fuller in stride.
Comments