Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) dances to music during pregame warm up before a game again the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Troy Wayrynen USA TODAY

Clemson University

Deshaun Watson on target at the start of Texans game vs. Seahawks

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 4:44 PM

SEATTLE

Deshaun Watson is off to a record-setting start to his rookie season in the NFL.

The former Clemson Tigers quarterback showed no signs of rust from a bye week early in the Houston Texans game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Watson connected with Will Fuller on a spectacular 59-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first score.

Watson took the top off the famed Seahawks defense, firing deep down the middle of the field to hit a streaking Fuller in stride.

