Report: Houston Texan, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson tears ACL

More Videos 1:16 Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Pause 2:07 Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track 0:46 Kathy the sick, 115-pound loggerhead rescued Wednesday 0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation 1:49 Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs 0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:49 Gamecocks facing versatile Saban influenced Georgia defense 2:43 Catherine Templeton: 'Henry is no Trump!' 3:25 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey. Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston Texan, former Clemson football quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his paycheck to stadium workers who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.