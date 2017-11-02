More Videos

Clemson University

Report: Houston Texan, former Clemson star Deshaun Watson tears ACL

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 4:59 PM

The Texans fear that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson could be lost for the season with a torn ACL, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed it soon after.

Watson was a late addition to the Texans' injury report and was listed as limited with a knee injury.

The Georgia native tore his ACL his freshman season at Clemson before rebounding to lead the Tigers to the national title game each of his final two years, including a national championship last season.

Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month earlier Thursday, becoming the first rookie quarterback to win the honor.

He was also named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the special year Watson was having earlier this week.

“He’s just doing exactly what he’s always done. There’s nothing any different. He’s not any different now than he was at Gainesville High, at Clemson and now with the Texans,” Swinney said. “He’s just an unbelievable competitor and just has such great command and poise. He’s an excellent leader, makes everybody else around him better.”

So far this season Watson has passed for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 269 yards and a pair of scores.

Watson passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards this past Sunday against the Seahawks, becoming the first player in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game, according to Elias.

His 19 touchdown passes are the most through seven career games in NFL history, breaking Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record of 18.

