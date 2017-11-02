Dabo has ‘no doubt’ Deshaun Watson will come back from torn ACL

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has “no doubt” that former Tigers star Deshaun Watson will bounce back from his torn ACL suffered on Thursday and go on to have a strong NFL career.
Swinney said in a statement he spoke with Watson late Thursday afternoon about the disappointing news.
Watson previously tore his ACL during his freshman season at Clemson.
“He is a person who has had some setbacks in his life, and always comes back stronger. Since he went through the rehab before, he knows what it takes,” Swinney said. “At least this happened in the middle of the season and he has had the opportunity to show what he can do.”
Watson previously suffered a torn ACL late in the 2014 season after an exceptional freshman year.
He was off to a record-breaking start to his NFL career in 2017, throwing for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns through his first seven games.
The 19 touchdown passes are the most through seven career games in NFL history, breaking Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record of 18.
“This is so similar to the 2014 season, his freshman year at Clemson. In his first career start against North Carolina he threw a school record six touchdown passes, then he had four more the next week against N.C. State. Then he suffered an injury during the Georgia Tech game,” Swinney said. “Now he leads the NFL in touchdown passes and this happens.”
Watson rebounded from the injury to be named a Heisman finalist in 2015 and 2016. He also won the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented to the nation’s best quarterback, both years.
Watson led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff title game as a sophomore and junior with the Tigers winning the national title his final season.
“All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the national championship game twice and of course we won it last year. He started all 30 games the last two years here,” Swinney said. “I have no doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His work ethic and drive are incredible.”
