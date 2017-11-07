Dabo Swinney on Jimbo Fisher: ‘He’s done an unbelievable job’

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has taken heat from some fans this season as the Seminoles are 3-5 entering Saturday’s game at Clemson.
But Tigers coach Dabo Swinney says Fisher’s track record speaks for itself, and FSU has just been hampered by injuries this year.
Florida State lost its starting quarterback, Deondre Francois, Week 1, and the Seminoles haven’t been the same since.
“This year is not indicative of the job he’s done,” Swinney said. “They’ve been unbelievable year in and year out. This has been a crazy year. But I know we’ll get the very best version of Florida State this week.”
Fisher took over Florida State’s program in 2010 and has an 81-22 record, including a 48-16 mark in ACC play.
The Seminoles have three ACC titles under Fisher and won the national championship in 2013.
“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Swinney said. “They’ve won a national championship. They’ve been in another playoff. They’ve been one of the best teams.”
Swinney added that he does not expect Florida State to stay down for long.
“He’ll get it right. He’ll get it fixed,” Swinney said. “They’ll keep recruiting and continue to be Florida State like they always have been.”
INJURY UPDATE
Swinney is unsure if Mark Fields and Marcus Edmond will be back this week after missing an extended period of time.
Fields has been out since being injured in the Syracuse game on Oct. 13, while Edmond has not played since Week 2 against Auburn. Both have foot injuries.
“Mark did not practice last night. We’re going to put him through our, what we call our yellow (jersey) protocol just to kind of assess him a little bit more and see where he’s at,” Swinney said. “Marcus did practice. Marcus has been practicing. He just hasn’t been game ready, but he’s been practicing. He just hasn’t been quite confident enough to go play at the level that he wants to play at and needs to play at.”
Even if those two are back, Swinney said, Ray-Ray McCloud could see more action at cornerback moving forward.
The junior came in on N.C. State’s final series this past Saturday.
WHAT DOWN?
Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made one of the biggest plays of the game for Clemson in the fourth quarter against N.C. State.
The junior caught a pass for 16 yards on fourth-and-5, leading to a Tigers touchdown.
But Renfrow said Tuesday that he did not realize it was fourth down when he made the reception.
“Coach Swinney was talking to the team after the game and said, ‘Good job by Renfrow on fourth down.’ And I was like, ‘Fourth down?’ I didn’t realize that, but I’m glad we got it,” Renfrow said. “If he would’ve tackled me short, it would not have been good. They would have got the ball back with six minutes left.”
