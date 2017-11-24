How will Clemson handle the crowd noise, emotion of playing at South Carolina?

More Videos 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson Pause 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 1:25 Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 2:39 Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 0:31 Top Photos from USC Women's Basketball vs Wofford 0:45 Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Greenville News

