Big game? Just call on Tigers’ ‘Mr. Reliable’ Hunter Renfrow

Clemson has a handful of five-star receivers on its roster, but former walk-on Hunter Renfrow continues to shine the brightest in big games.
The junior recorded his third career two-touchdown game Saturday night against South Carolina, upping his total to 14.
Renfrow’s previous two-touchdown games were against Alabama in the 2015 and 2016 national title games. The former Socastee star finished with four catches for 75 yards and two scores to help the Tigers to a 34-10 win.
Renfrow’s first touchdown came late in the second quarter on a 4-yard grab to give the Tigers a 20-0 lead heading into halftime.
He picked up where he left off to open the second half, weaving his way through South Carolina defenders for a 61-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the third quarter.
Renfrow caught the pass on the right sideline, shook off a facemask grab and dodged several Gamecocks before making his way all the way across the field and walking into the end zone to give the Tigers a 27-0 lead.
Renfrow did not have a touchdown on the season before scoring last weekend against The Citadel and finding the end zone twice against USC.
HIGGINS EMERGING
Freshman Tee Higgins followed up his breakout performance last week with another impressive game Saturday night against the Gamecocks.
Higgins caught three passes and finished with a game-high 84 receiving yards after posting six catches for 178 yards and two scores last week against The Citadel.
Higgins had eight catches for 83 yards the first 10 games of the year before coming on strong late in the season.
The Tennessee native averaged 28 yards per catch and made big grabs to keep drives alive against USC.
He had a 40-yard catch on third-and-4 on a second-quarter series that led to a touchdown and added a 24-yard reception on third-and-10 later in the quarter, which also led to a score.
HELPING OUT
Clemson’s special teams and defense continues to help out its offense.
The Tigers scored a non-offensive touchdown in the first quarter when senior Ryan Carter picked off Jake Bentley and returned the ball 12 yards for a score.
Clemson scored a non-offensive touchdown in all five road games this season as Dorian O’Daniel had a pick-six against Louisville and at Virginia Tech, Tanner Muse returned a fumble for a touchdown against Syracuse, and Ray-Ray McCloud returned a punt 77 yards for a score at N.C. State.
The Tigers picked off Bentley twice as Trayvon Mullen also recorded an interception.
