Dabo responds to Brent Venables being mentioned as head coaching candidate

More Videos 0:38 How South Carolina can close the gap with Clemson Pause 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 1:38 Clemson celebrates win over Gamecocks 2:29 What Will Muschamp said about USC loss to Clemson 0:30 Emotional Hayden Hurst in alma mater at Williams-Brice, maybe for last time 1:52 Dabo Swinney addresses South Carolina fans throwing debris on the field 0:52 What we learned from South Carolina vs. Clemson 1:26 Richland County automotive burglary 3:52 Critics, supporters discuss proposed Courage Center for recovering youth addicts 1:32 UK's Mike Edwards: South Carolina added fuel to the fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offers his thoughts on the Tigers’ dominant win over South Carolina on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offers his thoughts on the Tigers’ dominant win over South Carolina on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium. ghadley@thestate.com

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offers his thoughts on the Tigers’ dominant win over South Carolina on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium. ghadley@thestate.com