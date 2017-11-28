Mutual admiration society: Dabo says Mark Richt a perfect fit at Miami

Two years ago, Clemson demolished Miami 58-0 on the road on its way to an undefeated regular season. Now, the Tigers are set to face a new-look Miami team with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.
It has been a quick rise for the Hurricanes under Mark Richt, who has taken Miami from a team searching for an identity to one of the best in the ACC.
The Hurricanes had one nine-win season from 2010 through 2015 before finishing 9-4 last year and posting 10 wins already in 2017. This is Miami’s first 10-win season since 2003.
“I’ve always really respected Mark Richt. I think he’s a great man, first of all, and I think he’s a great coach, and a guy that truly cares about his players and always has,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s one of the great men in this business. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”
Richt spent 15 seasons at Georgia from 2001-2015 before being let go and replaced by Kirby Smart.
Richt had nine 10-win seasons with the Bulldogs before landing at his alma mater – Miami.
“I think it’s a great move for him. All he did was win at Georgia. All he’s ever done is win,” Swinney said. “I know he came up short a couple of times in getting to the national championship, but there’s a long line of that. It’s hard to do that. But he’s a great coach. I think it was a great hire for them, great fit.”
Attracting talent has never been a problem for Miami. Florida is home to the best high school talent in the country, and as Swinney said, “They ain’t gotta go but about a 30-mile radius. They’ve got plenty of talent.”
But now the Hurricanes have a new coach who is able to develop the talent and get the most out of his players.
“He, obviously, has a very good understanding because of his background, and he’s been able to really pull it together and really give them some structure and an identity and kind of reunite Miami, their fan base, their former players,” Swinney said. “So it’s been good to see. I think it’s great for our league … For his second year, to be in the ACC championship with (a 10-1) football team, he’s done a great job.”
Richt has plenty of admiration for Swinney and the job he has done at Clemson as well.
His son Jon, who is now on staff at Miami, spent a season at Clemson as a quarterback before transferring in search of playing time.
“Dabo and I have got a really good relationship … Jon had no ill will towards Clemson at all. It was just a matter of trying to make a decision to where he just wanted to play,” Mark Richt said. “It turned out to be a blessing for him. But he really enjoyed his time.”
ACC championship
Who: Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (11-1)
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
TV: ABC
