Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's 34-10 win over South Carolina 2:13

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's 34-10 win over South Carolina

Look at proposed development for Cardinal Newman site 0:36

Look at proposed development for Cardinal Newman site

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... 3:04

Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ...

A house divided is going to be a house 1:15

A house divided is going to be a house

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff? 1:40

What does USC baseball's new pitching coach think about his staff?

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina's play in Conway tournament 1:07

Frank Martin recaps South Carolina's play in Conway tournament

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:00

South Carolina's updated bowl outlook

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football 1:59

Ty Olenchuk carrying on family bloodlines for Dutch Fork football

    The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff.

Clemson University

Clemson will be down two defenders Saturday against Miami

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 29, 2017 07:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Clemson will be without a pair of defenders for Saturday night’s ACC championship game against Miami.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday night that starting Mike linebacker Tre Lamar and cornerback Mark Fields will not play against the Hurricanes.

Lamar started eight of Clemson’s first 10 games before suffering a stinger against Florida State. He missed games against in-state opponents The Citadel and South Carolina and was hoping to get back this weekend but will be unable to.

“I don’t think Tre’s going to quite be ready, but he does look a lot better. He feels better,” Swinney said. “He’s made a lot of progress. He’s pretty much got all his range of motion back. He’s really just working on the strength now, just kind of strengthening back up.”

Lamar should be back to start bowl prep, which Swinney said will likely begin Sunday, Dec. 10.

Fields started four of Clemson’s first seven games but has not played since suffering an ankle injury Oct. 13 against Syracuse.

The junior dressed out each of the past two weeks but did not get on the field. He was hoping to play against Miami.

“The only other one that it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to go is Mark,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of re-tweaked his ankle somehow. And he can’t hardly plant and cut like he wants to, so he’s the only other one.”

