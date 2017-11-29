Clemson will be down two defenders Saturday against Miami

Clemson will be without a pair of defenders for Saturday night’s ACC championship game against Miami.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Wednesday night that starting Mike linebacker Tre Lamar and cornerback Mark Fields will not play against the Hurricanes.
Lamar started eight of Clemson’s first 10 games before suffering a stinger against Florida State. He missed games against in-state opponents The Citadel and South Carolina and was hoping to get back this weekend but will be unable to.
“I don’t think Tre’s going to quite be ready, but he does look a lot better. He feels better,” Swinney said. “He’s made a lot of progress. He’s pretty much got all his range of motion back. He’s really just working on the strength now, just kind of strengthening back up.”
Lamar should be back to start bowl prep, which Swinney said will likely begin Sunday, Dec. 10.
Fields started four of Clemson’s first seven games but has not played since suffering an ankle injury Oct. 13 against Syracuse.
The junior dressed out each of the past two weeks but did not get on the field. He was hoping to play against Miami.
“The only other one that it doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to go is Mark,” Swinney said. “He’s kind of re-tweaked his ankle somehow. And he can’t hardly plant and cut like he wants to, so he’s the only other one.”
