Clemson will be down two defenders Saturday against Miami

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff. The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff. Eric Garland McClatchy

