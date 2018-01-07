Another Clemson junior is headed to the NFL draft

Clemson is losing another junior to the NFL draft.
Tigers safety Van Smith tweeted and posted on Instagram Sunday afternoon hinting that his football career at Clemson is over. A school official later confirmed Smith is turning pro.
Smith finished with 62 tackles in 2017, including eight in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.
The Charlotte native finished with 114 tackles in 2016 and earned second-team All-ACC honors. He also forced two fumbles and had two interceptions in 2016.
This past year Smith had one interception, which was a game-saving pick against Florida State. The Tigers clinched the ACC Atlantic with the win over FSU.
Earlier Sunday Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud announced he is turning pro. Tigers offensive lineman Taylor Hearn said prior to the Sugar Bowl that he will not return for his senior season.
