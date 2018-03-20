Brad Brownell on Clemson's Sweet 16 run: 'Why not more?'

Clemson already has made history in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers are in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years and can advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1980 (the only appearance in program history) with a win Friday night against Kansas in Omaha, Neb.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell is proud of what his team, which was picked to finish 13th in the ACC, has accomplished. But just because the Tigers are pleased with their play last weekend doesn’t mean they are complacent.
“There’s no, ‘Let’s take a deep breath and pat ourselves on the back,’” Brownell said Tuesday. “When this is over we’ll do that for sure, but right now it’s like, ‘Let’s get back in there and watch more Kansas film and figure out how to win,’ and I think our players feel the same way. I think we’re excited that we went to the Sweet 16, and we don’t do that here at Clemson very often, but why not more? And that’s what we’re thinking about.”
Brownell was fighting for his job at this time a year ago, trying to convince Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich that he was the right man to return Clemson’s program to national prominence.
He has done that this year as the Tigers finished tied for third in the ACC, despite losing Donte Grantham to an injury halfway through the season.
When Brownell was interviewing for the Clemson job before the 2010 season, he outlined his plan to lead the Tigers to the Final Four for the first time. He is two victories away from doing so.
“I’ve always dreamed of taking a team to the Final Four. It’s what I want to do as a coach and try to win a national championship,” Brownell said. “It’s really hard, no question, and I probably have a deeper understanding of that having been here eight years, of how hard it really is. But I just enjoy this journey. I enjoy preparing my teams. I want to do what we can to get ready and try to beat one of the best teams in the country, one of the best programs in the country.”
No. 5 seed Clemson defeated No. 12 seed New Mexico State by 11 points in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday before blasting No. 4 seed Auburn 84-53 on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.
The Tigers then flew home from San Diego to the Upstate on Monday, and after spending a day at home they will leave for Omaha on Wednesday.
“The travel back from San Diego was hard. It’s been hard just getting back yesterday and still trying to get our bearings today,” Brownell said. “To be honest, we’re not going to do a lot (Tuesday), just to try to rest and then have a really hard practice (Wednesday), so that part’s been challenging.”
Clemson, a team that had not made the NCAA Tournament since 2011, will face a Jayhawks squad that has been a part of March Madness 29 consecutive years.
Kansas, which features Big 12 Player of the Year Devonte’ Graham, will be playing about three hours away from its campus and will provide a tough challenge for the Tigers.
But Brownell believes his team is capable of making more history, even against the No. 1 seed in the Midwest.
“Just really excited about the upcoming weekend, playing an outstanding team in Kansas that has very, very good players, shoots the ball from 3 exceptionally well, plays with great pace and energy,” Brownell said. “Bill’s done a good job with this team … They’re hard to guard. But our guys are playing well. We came off a great performance in San Diego. I couldn’t be more pleased with how our guys prepared leading up to it … Very rewarding for our guys to reach the Sweet 16, and just really looking forward to the game.”
