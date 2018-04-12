How Clemson QBs will be divided up in spring game, what coaches want to see from them

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks during Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, and we now know how the position group will be divided up.
Senior Kelly Bryant will be on the same team as redshirt freshman Chase Brice, while sophomore Hunter Johnson and freshman Trevor Lawrence will be paired together, Tigers co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott announced after Wednesday’s practice.
Elliott and fellow co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott will be in charge of calling plays for one team, while quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will be the play caller for the other.
Elliott added that he is anxious to judge his quarterbacks in front of a crowd at Death Valley.
"It's huge. Those guys aren't going to be live, but now you add in some other elements,” Elliott said. “You got the crowd, distractions with the crowd, them working with guys they may not have gotten reps with because you're splitting up the teams and now you've got to have cohesion and chemistry with the offensive line so you're going to stress those guys as best as you can without actually having a game environment."
Bryant entered the spring as Clemson’s starting quarterback and remains the starter, but he has been pushed by former five-star recruits Lawrence and Johnson, as well as Brice.
Elliott has specific things he will be looking for from his signal callers during the spring game.
"First and foremost just the ability to manage the game,” he said. “Take what's there within the system and just see those guys with the coaches off the field and the crowd noise and different things we can add from a stress standpoint, just first and foremost being able to go out there and function on their own and put together drives and see who can lead their team."
TIGHT END STANDING OUT
Clemson tight end Garrett Williams has impressed throughout the spring, according to Elliott.
Williams missed all of last season after tearing his ACL last spring, but he is now fully healthy and appears to be playing the best football of his career.
Williams contributed primarily as a blocking tight end his first two years at Clemson but has done a nice job as a pass catcher this spring, according to Clemson’s coaching staff.
“His confidence is at an all time high and he's catching the ball, looking more fluid with his route running, so he's probably had the best spring of any of those guys,” Elliott said. “We're really, really happy for him and we knew he was the kind of guy that had the core makeup with the adversity, he was going to use it to make him better and he took that time not just to focus on rehabbing his knee but to improve every area of his game and we're seeing that as we've gone throughout the spring."
