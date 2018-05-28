Clemson misses out on national seed, learns its NCAA regional foes

Clemson baseball will host a regional but did not earn one of the top eight national seeds and will likely have to travel for a super regional in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Monday afternoon on ESPNU.
The Tigers are the No. 10 overall seed and will play in a regional that includes No. 2 seed Vanderbilt, No. 3 seed St. John's and No. 4 seed Morehead State.
Clemson starts at 6 p.m. Friday against Morehead State.
If Clemson can advance out of its regional it will likely play at Florida State in a super regional unless the Seminoles are upset this weekend in Tallahassee. The Tigers are 45-14 and ranked No. 7 by Baseball America entering the tournament.
North Carolina (No. 6) and Florida State (No. 7) earned national seeds from the ACC.
Friday schedule
No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 St. John’s, noon (SEC Network)
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Morehead State, 6 pm (WatchESPN)
