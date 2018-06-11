Clemson receiver clear of NCAA issues related to car dealership, school says

A picture of Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins standing next to a car and a salesman at an Upstate car dealership landed on social media over the weekend.
The dealer, True Auto Mart in Piedmont, placed the picture on Facebook and it went on to appear on other social media outlets. That, of course, got the attention of fans across the state, if not the country, and it also got the attention of Clemson’s compliance office.
“We sent a cease and desist to the dealership and they took down the post,” Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith said Monday afternoon. “He did not buy any car there from that dealership. His eligibility is not going to be impacted at all. The picture was used without his knowledge or permission and so the dealership took it down and that was that.”
The car in the photo is a McLaren model. Higgins did not purchase the vehicle, the dealer told The Greenville News, and called the whole ordeal "a failed publicity stunt."
Higgins was a standout receiver as a freshman the last half of last season and had a big spring game. He’s expected to lead the Tigers’ receiving corps this season.
