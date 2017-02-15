Eight teams you’re likely to see in Omaha

SOUTH CAROLINA
Defending SEC East champ Gamecocks return seven position players, and P Wil Crowe is back from Tommy John surgery.
TCU
Frogs return eight everyday players and open the season No. 1 in most polls. Luken Baker, 6-4/265, had 11 HRs as freshman.
CAL STATE FULLERTON
Titans have back three all-conference pitchers (led by RHP Connor Seabold) and are favored to win Big West.
FLORIDA
Gators were pick to win first national title last year but went 0-2 in Omaha. They return Alex Faedo, the top pitcher in country.
FLORIDA STATE
All three weekend starters and most of everyday lineup are back, and Inf. Drew Mendoza is one of top freshmen in the country.
LSU
Eight everyday players return along with top starting pitchers Alex Lange and Jared Poche' and bullpen ace Hunter Newman.
MARYLAND
Favored to win the Big Ten. SS Kevin Smith named D1Baseball.com’s Breakout Summer Prospect.
VANDERBILT
OF Jeren Kendall and P Kyle Wright are among best in nation. Commodores missed super regionals last year.
