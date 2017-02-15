College Sports

Eight teams you’re likely to see in Omaha

Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Defending SEC East champ Gamecocks return seven position players, and P Wil Crowe is back from Tommy John surgery.

TCU

Frogs return eight everyday players and open the season No. 1 in most polls. Luken Baker, 6-4/265, had 11 HRs as freshman.

CAL STATE FULLERTON

Titans have back three all-conference pitchers (led by RHP Connor Seabold) and are favored to win Big West.

FLORIDA

Gators were pick to win first national title last year but went 0-2 in Omaha. They return Alex Faedo, the top pitcher in country.

FLORIDA STATE

All three weekend starters and most of everyday lineup are back, and Inf. Drew Mendoza is one of top freshmen in the country.

LSU

Eight everyday players return along with top starting pitchers Alex Lange and Jared Poche' and bullpen ace Hunter Newman.

MARYLAND

Favored to win the Big Ten. SS Kevin Smith named D1Baseball.com’s Breakout Summer Prospect.

VANDERBILT

OF Jeren Kendall and P Kyle Wright are among best in nation. Commodores missed super regionals last year.

