November 23, 2016 3:17 PM

Tommy Bowden’s Tigers stole USC signals, but USC QB stole theirs

Former Clemson coach Tommy Bowden went on radio Tuesday on ESPN Charlotte and detailed how his staffs stole signals, including from former Gamecocks defensive coordinator Charlie Strong.

Bowden, who went 7-2 against USC, said a strength coach observed to opposing sideline for signs, and joked the Gamecocks would need to do that to beat Clemson this week.

But according to former Gamecocks quarterback Erik Kimrey, Bowden’s staff wasn’t the only one doing it.

South Carolina won that 2001 game 20-15, limiting Woody Dantzler to 15-for-29 passing with two interceptions. Kimrey wrote on his Facebook he IDed a key fourth-and-short call, telling the defense it was a pass, which Sheldon Brown intercepted.

