Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Clemson vs. Ohio State

THUMBS UP
Clelin Ferrell
The freshman defensive end finished with three tackles for loss and a sack, upping his sack total to six. He has made big plays in big games all year, recording at least one sack against Louisville, Florida State, Virginia Tech and Ohio State.
Deshaun Watson
The junior threw an interception on Clemson’s first drive before bouncing back in another big game. He accounted for 316 total yards and three touchdowns against the nation’s third-ranked defense.
Kendall Joseph
The linebacker led Clemson with eight tackles, all solo, and forced a fumble. He also had a tackle for loss.
Mike Williams
Ohio State couldn’t cover the 6-foot-3 receiver, who finished with six catches for 96 yard. He had four grabs for 69 yards in the first half.
Brent Venables
The leader of Clemson’s defensive unit coached the Tigers to a shutout of Urban Meyer, his first in his career as a head coach.
THUMBS DOWN
Early kickoff coverage
The Buckeyes’ first two kickoffs were returned 32 and 54 yards.
Ohio State’s game plan
Mike Weber rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, but had one carry in the first half. The Buckeyes made no effort to establish the run.
