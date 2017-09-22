Tigers’ youngsters should shine against BC Eagles

Clemson is waiting on some of its freshmen and sophomores to have breakout games, and that is likely to occur this weekend against Boston College.
The Eagles were blown out by Wake Forest and Notre Dame at home in their previous two games and now travel to face a Clemson team that is rolling.
Boston College is using a hurry-up offense to try to keep defenses off guard. The problem: It’s not working.
BC is averaging 17.7 points per game and has faced less-than-stellar defenses in Northern Illinois, Wake Forest and Notre Dame.
A hurry-up offense will likely lead to more possessions for the Tigers.
The Eagles allowed more than 500 rushing yards last week against Notre Dame, and Clemson has four talented running backs and a strong offensive line that should enjoy plenty of success.
The game should be in hand early, and Clemson will likely try to get guys such as Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Diondre Overton and Cornell Powell opportunities as the Tigers try to build depth.
Prediction: Clemson 47, Boston College 7
