The faces of national champions: 7 titles for Gamecocks, all in past 15 years

South Carolina went a century without winning a national championship in any sport, and now it has seven in the past 15 years. Four Gamecocks programs now boast a national championship. A look at the title teams:
Women’s basketball (2017)
Record: 33-4
Coach: Dawn Staley
Stars: A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis
Of note: USC’s 33 wins are tied for second-most in one season.
Equestrian (2015)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Adele Norton, Amber Henter, Abigail Pait and Sam Chiodo
Of note: USC upset No. 1 Georgia, 10-6.
Baseball (2011)
Record: 55-14
Coach: Ray Tanner
Stars: Scott Wingo, Matt Price and Christian Walker
Of note: Wingo named CWS Most Outstanding Player.
Baseball (2010)
Record: 54-16
Coach: Ray Tanner
Stars: Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth and Whit Merrifield
Of note: Gamecocks bury the “Chicken Curse.”
Equestrian (2007)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Megan Massaro and Carly Johns
Of note: Hunt Seat team went undefeated.
Equestrian (2005)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Kristen Terebesi and Tara Brothers
Of note: Gamecocks beat Georgia for title.
Women’s outdoor track and field (2002)
Coach: Curtis Frye
Stars: Erica Whipple, Demetria Washington, Miki Barber, Aleen Bailey, Tiffany Ross-Williams, Tacita Bass and Lashinda Demus
Of note: USC’s first team title in any sport.
South Carolina is a place in which they love their sports. They love winners. Obviously, if you start winning, and they start believing in your program, they’re going to come. That’s what took place. I just think our fans believe in the product. We make them feel a part of our program. Our town is a sports town. They love their sports. Certainly the fans have painted a picture of what a national champion looks like.
USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley
