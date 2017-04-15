GoGamecocks

April 15, 2017 9:50 PM

The faces of national champions: 7 titles for Gamecocks, all in past 15 years

From staff reports

South Carolina went a century without winning a national championship in any sport, and now it has seven in the past 15 years. Four Gamecocks programs now boast a national championship. A look at the title teams:

Women’s basketball (2017)

Record: 33-4

Coach: Dawn Staley

Stars: A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis

Of note: USC’s 33 wins are tied for second-most in one season.

 

Equestrian (2015)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Adele Norton, Amber Henter, Abigail Pait and Sam Chiodo

Of note: USC upset No. 1 Georgia, 10-6.

 

Baseball (2011)

Record: 55-14

Coach: Ray Tanner

Stars: Scott Wingo, Matt Price and Christian Walker

Of note: Wingo named CWS Most Outstanding Player.

 

Baseball (2010)

Record: 54-16

Coach: Ray Tanner

Stars: Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth and Whit Merrifield

Of note: Gamecocks bury the “Chicken Curse.”

 

Equestrian (2007)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Megan Massaro and Carly Johns

Of note: Hunt Seat team went undefeated.

 

Equestrian (2005)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Kristen Terebesi and Tara Brothers

Of note: Gamecocks beat Georgia for title.

 

Women’s outdoor track and field (2002)

Coach: Curtis Frye

Stars: Erica Whipple, Demetria Washington, Miki Barber, Aleen Bailey, Tiffany Ross-Williams, Tacita Bass and Lashinda Demus

Of note: USC’s first team title in any sport.

South Carolina is a place in which they love their sports. They love winners. Obviously, if you start winning, and they start believing in your program, they’re going to come. That’s what took place. I just think our fans believe in the product. We make them feel a part of our program. Our town is a sports town. They love their sports. Certainly the fans have painted a picture of what a national champion looks like.

USC women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump

Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump 2:05

Fans buzz on South Carolina baseball team's slump
Chad Holbrook recaps another close USC loss 6:00

Chad Holbrook recaps another close USC loss
Dawn Staley throws out first pitch at USC softball 1:02

Dawn Staley throws out first pitch at USC softball

View More Video

Sports Videos