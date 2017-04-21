New contracts for Martin, Staley approved

3:29 Alton "Pops" Blanks celebrates his 90th birthday with the McDonalds Family Pause

1:12 Carriage horse 'Big John' trips during Charleston tour

0:49 Thornwell enters NBA Draft process with chip on his shoulder

0:36 Support shown for BC soccer coach Kevin Heise

0:31 This online political ad draws ire of the pastor at Emanuel AME church

0:21 Confederates on Sea Pines Circle

2:15 Muschamp likes spring progress but still has areas of concern

2:33 USC President Harris Pastides discusses new plaques recognizing slavery's early role at USC

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17