Seven South Carolina teams post perfect APR scores

The latest NCAA APR numbers are good for South Carolina.
Seven USC teams posted perfect scores in the latest multi-year numbers, which run through 2015-2016. Women’s basketball and Baseball were the highest profile teams with perfect scores, along with men’s tennis, beach volleyball, women’s swimming and diving, women’ tennis and indoor volleyball rounded out the list.
Football and men’s basketball posted scores of 970, both in the top half of their respective sports.
“Our ‘Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise’ outlines the commitment that we make to our student-athletes in their efforts to achieve this greatness,” South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “Our APR numbers are a reflection of their efforts as well as those of our coaches and academic support staff.”
Thirteen USC teams had perfect single-season scores. Men’s tennis, women’s basketball, women’s cross country and volleyball all had single-year scores of 1000 for the third straight year.
The APR is a point system based on scholarship student-athletes’ eligibility and retention for a pre-determined four-year time period. NCAA sports falling below the established point Multi-Year cutoff (930) may be subject to penalties including scholarship reductions. The data released on Wednesday includes the scholarship student-athletes on rosters from the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2015-16 academic years.
Comments