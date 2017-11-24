Gamecocks women’s soccer marches on to first Final Four

For the third time in four season, South Carolina women’s soccer stood on the edge of making the first College Cup in program history Friday night
These Gamecocks didn’t miss their chance.
South Carolina knocked off Florida 2-0 at Stone Stadium to advance to the Final Four for the first time ever. They’ll play Stanford in Orlando on Dec. 1.
Penn State transfer Grace Fisk headed in a corner from Lindsey Lane in the 32nd minute to give USC the only lead it needed.
Never miss a local story.
Elevate. Score. Celebrate.— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 24, 2017
Grace Fisk's tally in the 13th minute is the difference so far.
| #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/ZCEtPpsKDV
Lane added a second tally in the 76th minute off a Breukelen Woodard assist to give her team some breathing room.
Gamecocks keeper Mikayla Krzeczowski turned away four shots, as Florida held a 13-7 edge in shots and a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
The Gamecocks (19-2-1) had topped the Gators (17-7-0) 1-0 in October to take a second SEC title in a row.
Comments