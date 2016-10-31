After USC loss, Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd will transfer

Days after Tennessee lost to South Carolina, reports surfaced Volunteers starting running back Jalen Hurd told teammates he’ll transfer.
Vols coach Butch Jones confirmed the news Monday.
“Jalen has informed me that he intends to transfer. I support him on that,” Jones said.
Butch Jones said he met with Jalen Hurd this morning and he intends to transfer. "I support him on that and I'm very supportive of that."— Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) October 31, 2016
Butch Jones said he wishes Hurd well "and hopes he finds everything he's looking for." Hurd was Vols' leading rusher with 451 yards and 3 TD— Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) October 31, 2016
Some reports said Hurd aims to play wide receiver or tight end at his next school. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he was always an unusual type or running back.
Hurd posted 1,288 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore, but 2016 has been a slog. He’s run for 451 yards at 3.7 a carry and missed one game with an injury. He had 16 yards on eight carries against USC.
