Around The SEC

October 31, 2016 10:37 AM

After USC loss, Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd will transfer

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Days after Tennessee lost to South Carolina, reports surfaced Volunteers starting running back Jalen Hurd told teammates he’ll transfer.

Vols coach Butch Jones confirmed the news Monday.

“Jalen has informed me that he intends to transfer. I support him on that,” Jones said.

Some reports said Hurd aims to play wide receiver or tight end at his next school. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, he was always an unusual type or running back.

Hurd posted 1,288 yards and 12 scores as a sophomore, but 2016 has been a slog. He’s run for 451 yards at 3.7 a carry and missed one game with an injury. He had 16 yards on eight carries against USC.

Related content

Around The SEC

Comments

Videos

Kentucky QB goes from sub to star

View more video

Sports Videos