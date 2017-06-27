Guess who Steve Spurrier picks to win the SEC East?

In another diss against his longtime nemesis, Steve Spurrier is not joining the crowd in picking Georgia to win the SEC East football championship.
The former coach at South Carolina and Florida is picking the Gators. The HBC now serves as an ambassador and consultant to Florida’s athletic department.
During an appearance Tuesday on the Paul Finebaum Show, Spurrier said Georgia will likely enter the season as the favorite but he’s still picking his alma mater.
“Georgia will be the trendy pick,” Spurrier said on the show. “I like the Gators to get back to Atlanta.”
Georgia meets Florida on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville.
If Spurrier is right, it would be a third consecutive trip to Atlanta for coach Jim McElwain’s team.
HOUR 1: @SteveSpurrierUF & @SaturdayJC joined me! Plus #CFB & #CWS phone calls.— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 27, 2017
