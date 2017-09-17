USC Gamecocks were running nowhere fast against Kentucky Wildcats

More Videos 1:59 What's next? Muschamp, Bentley react to Deebo injury Pause 0:40 Deebo Samuel and the Gamecock Walk 0:39 South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire 1:18 The 2014 killings of five children in Redbank 3:28 Clemson LB Dorian O'Daniel talks Lamar Jackson, Louisville 0:28 Lexington 911 calls DNR about missing boater report 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston 3:26 Columbia shooting police briefing 0:04 Irma nears Florida Saturday afternoon 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Extremely disappointed': Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's loss to Kentucky. South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's loss to Kentucky.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the team's loss to Kentucky.