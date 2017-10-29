More Videos

    Two years later, what Will Muschamp thinks about the 2014 USC-Florida game in which the Gamecocks won in overtime.

Around The SEC

Jim McElwain out as Florida’s coach

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 1:54 PM

South Carolina will face the Florida Gators in two weeks with an interim head coach.

Jim McElwain is out as the Florida football coach, the school confirmed Sunday afternoon. His departure was described as a mutual parting of ways by the school, which said “the two parties are currently negotiating terms of separation.”

Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

“We want to thank Coach McElwain for his efforts in leading the Gator football program,” Florida Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “We are confident Coach Shannon will provide the proper guidance to the players and rest of staff during this time and we will begin a national search for the next head coach.”

Florida hired McElwain in December 2014 to replace Will Muschamp, who became South Carolina’s head coach in December 2015.

The Gamecocks host Florida on Nov. 11. That game time is expected to be released Monday.

The Gators are 3-4 overall this year and 3-3 in the SEC, including Saturday’s 42-7 loss to Georgia. It was Florida’s most lopsided loss in the series since a 44-0 shutout in 1982.

“Nothing in this world surprises me,” McElwain said after the game Saturday. “I know what I was brought here to do. Look, we haven’t been good on offense. I get it. We’ve won a few games, but we haven’t won enough; haven’t won a championship. That’s real. That’s life. And I take full responsibility for all of it, no doubt.”

He was 22-12 in three seasons at Florida, including two SEC East titles.

The Associated Press contributed.

