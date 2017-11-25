Chip Kelly picks UCLA over Florida

Former Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly will be the next head coach at UCLA the school announced Saturday after reports broke of the impending move.
Chip Kelly is the new head coach for UCLA Football.— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) November 25, 2017
Kelly was reportedly involved with Florida’s search for it’s next head coach.
Kelly went 46-7 at Oregon. He replaces Jim L. Mora, who went 46-30 in Westwood.
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier had spoken about the search several times the past few months.
