December 20, 2016 12:03 PM

Gamecocks ranked No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

From Staff Reports

South Carolina is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 40 as announced on Tuesday.

Coach Chad Holbrook’s team returns many of its players from this past season. The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.

Texas Christian is ranked No. 1.

South Carolina is one of six SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked is LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 22).

Clemson is ranked 12th.

Top 40

Rank Team (2016 Record) Points

1. Texas Christian (49-18) 496

2. Louisiana St. (45-21) 494

3. Florida (52-16) 491

4. South Carolina (46-18) 489

5. Oregon St. (35-19) 485

6. Vanderbilt (43-19) 482

7. Arizona (49-24) 480

8. Miami, Fla. (50-14) 478

9. Florida St. (41-22) 475

10. Cal. St. Fullerton (36-23) 472

11. Louisville (50-14) 470

12. Clemson (44-20) 469

13. East Carolina (38-23-1) 465

14. Louisiana-Lafayette (43-21) 463

15. North Carolina (34-21) 460

16. Virginia (38-22) 458

17. Long Beach St. (38-22) 456

18. U.C. Santa Barbara (43-20-1) 454

19. Coastal Carolina (55-18) 450

20. Texas A&M (49-16) 448

21. Washington (33-23) 445

22. Mississippi (43-19) 443

23. Sam Houston St. (42-22) 440

24. Stanford (31-23) 438

25. Arizona St. (36-23) 435

26. Dallas Baptist (44-19) 432

27. Rice (38-24) 429

28. Oklahoma St. (43-22) 426

29. Texas Tech. (47-20) 424

30. Texas (25-32) 420

31. N.C. State (38-22) 417

32. Michigan (36-21) 415

33. Nebraska (37-22) 412

34. Tulane (41-21) 410

35. Houston (36-23) 407

36. Southeastern La. (40-21) 404

37. Gonzaga (36-21) 401

38. Georgia Tech. (38-25) 398

39. Kent St. (44-14) 394

40. Florida Atlantic (39-19) 390

'This group is very, very motivated': Holbrook optimistic about 2017

