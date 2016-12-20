Gamecocks ranked No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll

South Carolina is ranked No. 4 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball Preseason Top 40 as announced on Tuesday.
Coach Chad Holbrook’s team returns many of its players from this past season. The Gamecocks begin the 2017 season on Friday, Feb. 17 hosting UNCG at Founders Park.
Texas Christian is ranked No. 1.
South Carolina is one of six SEC schools to be ranked in the preseason poll. Also ranked is LSU (No. 2), Florida (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. 6), Texas A&M (No. 20) and Ole Miss (No. 22).
Clemson is ranked 12th.
Top 40
Rank Team (2016 Record) Points
1. Texas Christian (49-18) 496
2. Louisiana St. (45-21) 494
3. Florida (52-16) 491
4. South Carolina (46-18) 489
5. Oregon St. (35-19) 485
6. Vanderbilt (43-19) 482
7. Arizona (49-24) 480
8. Miami, Fla. (50-14) 478
9. Florida St. (41-22) 475
10. Cal. St. Fullerton (36-23) 472
11. Louisville (50-14) 470
12. Clemson (44-20) 469
13. East Carolina (38-23-1) 465
14. Louisiana-Lafayette (43-21) 463
15. North Carolina (34-21) 460
16. Virginia (38-22) 458
17. Long Beach St. (38-22) 456
18. U.C. Santa Barbara (43-20-1) 454
19. Coastal Carolina (55-18) 450
20. Texas A&M (49-16) 448
21. Washington (33-23) 445
22. Mississippi (43-19) 443
23. Sam Houston St. (42-22) 440
24. Stanford (31-23) 438
25. Arizona St. (36-23) 435
26. Dallas Baptist (44-19) 432
27. Rice (38-24) 429
28. Oklahoma St. (43-22) 426
29. Texas Tech. (47-20) 424
30. Texas (25-32) 420
31. N.C. State (38-22) 417
32. Michigan (36-21) 415
33. Nebraska (37-22) 412
34. Tulane (41-21) 410
35. Houston (36-23) 407
36. Southeastern La. (40-21) 404
37. Gonzaga (36-21) 401
38. Georgia Tech. (38-25) 398
39. Kent St. (44-14) 394
40. Florida Atlantic (39-19) 390
