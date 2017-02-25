Atlanta Braves scoop up Christian Walker

Christian Walker has a new home.
The former South Carolina standout, designated for assignment last week by the Baltimore Orioles, was claimed off waivers Saturday by the Atlanta Braves.
The #Braves have claimed 1B/OF Christian Walker off waivers from Baltimore. He will report to Major League camp.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) February 25, 2017
The first baseman/outfielder batted .148 in 13 games with Baltimore in 2014 and 2015.
Walker was a fourth-round pick in 2012 out of South Carolina, where he played in three College World Series, winning championships in 2010 and 2011. At one point, Walker was one of the top prospects in the Orioles’ organization.
Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette said the Orioles’ decision to designate Walker for assignment was a depth-motivated move.
Walker was the Orioles minor league Player of the Year in 2014 after hitting .288/.357/.489 with 26 homers and 96 RBIs between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk. But his future with the organization, especially at first base, fell into question when Chris Davis signed a seven-year, $161 million deal before last season.
The Orioles shifted Walker to the outfield last season, but his move remained a project heading into this year’s spring training.
According to reports, Baltimore hoped Walker would pass through waivers and stay in the organization.
