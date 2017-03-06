Former Gamecock Christian Walker off Braves, lands with Reds

Former South Carolina baseball player Christian Walker is on the move again.
Just over a week after being claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. Walker was put on waivers after the weekend.
The Reds have claimed 1B/OF Christian Walker off waivers.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 6, 2017
The baseman/outfielder was 2-for-16 with a home run and a pair of RBIs with the Braves spring training.
A career member of the Baltimore Orioles organization, Walked hit .257 and .264 with 36 home runs in his last two seasons, both in Triple-A.
Walker was the Orioles minor league Player of the Year in 2014 after hitting .288/.357/.489 with 26 homers and 96 RBIs between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.
Walker was a fourth-round pick in 2012 out of South Carolina, where he played in three College World Series, winning championships in 2010 and 2011.
