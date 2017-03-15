Carolina vs. Coastal this season? It could happen

South Carolina has two open spots on its schedule after its game scheduled for Sunday against Michigan State was canceled and Tuesday’s contest vs. Furman was postponed.
The Gamecocks could add defending national champion Coastal Carolina to their schedule to replace the Spartans.
USC has reached out to several in-state schools to try and match up dates, including the Chanticleers, according to Gamecocks coach Chad Holbrook.
“That’s one of the teams that we’ve reached out to. Finding a common date’s the challenge, but yeah we’ve reached out to a number of schools in-state,” Holbrook said Wednesday. “There’s not many schools that we haven’t because playing 56 is very important to us.”
If South Carolina does play Coastal or a different team in place of Michigan State, it would be a home game for the Gamecocks.
“You lose a home game you’d like to play a home game, but we have a number of teams that are interested in playing us, but we’ll see how that shapes out as we go forward,” Holbrook said.
Ideally Carolina would like to reschedule its game against Furman at Fluor Field for a later date if the two teams can make it work.
“It’s important for us to go back there because it’s a contract game and it’s important for us to play in the Upstate,” Holbrook said. “I think it’s important for Furman to play both Clemson and us at home. So we’re going to try like crazy to find a common date that that can happen.”
