Kentucky lowers the boom on Gamecocks in opener

South Carolina entered Friday’s game against Kentucky in desperate need of a win after dropping five straight series openers and four straight series overall.
Instead, the Gamecocks put together an uninspired performance in an 19-1 loss to the Wildcats, USC’s worst loss since 1997.
Kentucky entered the series having never won at Founders Park and having lost 11 straight to the Gamecocks in Columbia.
The Wildcats responded by scoring their most runs in an SEC game since 2009 and recording their most lopsided SEC win in school history.
Kentucky outhit USC 20-7 and scored in every inning other than the first and eighth. The Wildcats scored at least three runs in five innings, including a five-run seventh.
Tristan Pompey went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs for Kentucky, while Luke Becker was 2-for-2 with two homers and five RBIs. Connor Heady went 3-for-4 with a homer and a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats.
No South Carolina player had more than one hit. The Gamecocks’ lone run was scored in the eighth inning on an RBI double by Ross Grosvenor. John Jones also doubled for USC for his first hit of the season.
Wil Crowe suffered the loss for the Gamecocks, surrendering 10 hits and seven runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.
Colby Lee, Graham Lawson and Sawyer Bridges pitched in relief with each allowing at least three earned runs.
South Carolina (24-16, 9-10 SEC) and Kentucky (30-13, 13-6 SEC) play game two of their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Kentucky
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Pompey rf
5
2
4
4
0
0
Collett ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
Heyer rf
1
0
0
0
0
1
White 1b
4
2
2
0
0
1
McNeill 1b
1
0
0
0
0
1
Reks lf
3
4
1
1
3
0
Cottam dh
2
0
0
0
1
0
Becker ph/dh
2
3
2
5
1
1
Mahan 2b
4
2
2
1
1
1
Lewis 2b
0
1
0
0
0
0
Squires c
5
2
3
3
0
1
Gei c
1
0
0
0
0
0
Marshall 3b
6
0
1
0
0
1
Carson cf
3
1
1
0
1
0
Wilson cf
2
0
1
1
0
0
Heady ss
4
2
3
2
2
1
TOTALS
44
19
20
17
9
7
USC
ab
r
h
rbi
bb
k
Hopkins cf
3
0
1
0
0
2
Blair cf
1
0
0
0
0
0
Tolbert 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
Row ph/2b
3
0
0
0
0
0
Cortes lf/rf
3
1
1
0
1
0
Cullen 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
Grosvenor 1b
1
0
1
1
0
0
Bride 3b
2
0
1
0
1
0
Olson rf
3
0
1
0
0
0
Destino lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
Jones dh
4
0
1
0
0
2
Stokes ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
Hogan ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
Taylor c
4
0
0
0
0
0
TOTALS
33
1
7
1
2
8
Kentucky
013
133
503
—
19
USC
000
000
010
—
1
E — Cullen; Stokes; Mahan. LOB — Kentucky 7, USC 10. 2B — Grosvenor; Jones; White; Mahan; Wilson. HR — Pompey; Becker 2, Wilson. SB — Reks.
Kentucky
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hjelle W, 7-2
6
3
0
0
1
6
Schaenzer
2
3
1
1
1
2
Keen
1
1
0
0
0
0
USC
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Crowe L, 4-4
4 2/3
10
7
4
3
4
Lee
1/3
1
3
3
2
0
Lawson
1
5
4
4
0
0
Bridges
3
4
5
5
4
3
WP — Crowe; Lawson; Bridges. Umpires — HP: Morris Hodges. 1B: Larry Short 2B: Rickey Armstrong 3B: Justin McCulley. T — 3:44 A — 7,753.
