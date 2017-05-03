USC Gamecocks Baseball

May 03, 2017 4:38 PM

Gamecocks still in projected NCAA Baseball Tournament field

By Ben Breiner

South Carolina’s baseball team has been on a bad streak for more than a month, losing five consecutive SEC series.

But it hasn’t knocked the Gamecocks out of projected NCAA Tournament fields.

Both Baseball America and D1Baseball still have South Carolina in the field despite a 25-17 record and 10-11 record in conference. The Gamecocks face Wofford on Wednesday night before a weekend series at LSU.

Baseball America puts USC as a No. 3 seed in the Wake Forest Regional with Maryland and SUNY Binghamton. D1Baseball slots the Gamecocks as a 2 seed in Winston-Salem, opening against UCF.

The Gamecocks’ RPI is No. 31. After LSU, they’ll have series with Georgia and Missouri teams that are low in the SEC standings.

