Hey, look: USC baseball great featured on ‘Live PD’

No need to do a double-take. That was Robert Beary on your TV Friday night. Yes, THE Robert Beary of South Carolina baseball fame.
Beary, now a deputy with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, was on Friday night’s broadcast of the hit TV show “Live PD.” He was shown responding to a vehicle crash.
Fans remember Beary as a critical member of the Gamecocks’ 2010 and 2011 national championships.
Beary, from Apopka, Fla., had a memorable bunt to lift USC past Virginia 3-2 in 13 innings in the 2011 College World Series. The Gamecocks scored on a throwing error on the bunt and advanced to the title series against the Florida Gators.
At catcher against Florida in Omaha, Beary got two Florida runners out at home in the 10th inning and turned a double play to preserve a 1-1 tie. The Gamecocks won 2-1 in 11 innings and went on to sweep the series.
