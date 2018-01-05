Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has been the subject of much offseason trade talk.
Dodgers offered big-name player to Red Sox in trade for Jackie Bradley Jr.

By Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 03:39 PM

Former South Carolina star Jackie Bradley Jr. could have been playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season if the Boston Red Sox had approved a trade for Yasiel Puig, according to a story in the Boston Globe by Alex Speier.

The Dodgers floated the trade possibility to the Red Sox, but Boston declined, major league sources told the Globe.

That the Dodgers, World Series runnersup, liked the idea of adding on Bradley (coming off a sub-par season in which he hit .245 with 17 homers in 133 games) in exchange for a player like Puig (who hit .263 with 28 homers and 15 steals) shows that Bradley retains high trade value, according to the Globe.

Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski earlier said the team is not in any hurry to deal Bradley, who also has been the subject of trade inquiries from other clubs.

