Freshman Logan Chapman dazzles as South Carolina routs LSU in series opener

The bats are back for South Carolina baseball, but Logan Chapman seemed to overshadow that development and everything else Friday night.
The freshman right-hander was dominant across 6 2/3 innings at Founders Park, leading USC to a crucial bounceback 11-0 win over No. 19 LSU.
Coach Mark Kingston made the surprise decision to start Chapman on Friday after the young hurler pitched well to lead the Gamecocks (21-17, 7-9 SEC) in the series-opener against Arkansas last Thursday. He responded with nearly seven innings of two-hit ball that tamed the Tigers (24-15, 9-7 SEC), who feature one of the SEC's top offenses.
Chapman's dominant outing was supported by South Carolina's biggest offensive performance in two weeks, as every single batter reached base and looked comfortable after a road slump Kingston attributed to lack of high-velocity batting practice with pitching machines.
Sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes gave USC the lead right away in the bottom of the first inning, working an eight-pitch at-bat before mashing a 3-2 pitch just over the right field wall.
The Gamecocks tacked on another pair of scores in the bottom of the fourth. Senior first baseman Madison Stokes singled up the middle, stole second, then advanced to third as junior shortstop LT Tolbert hit a ground ball up the middle that deflected off LSU starter Zack Hess's glove.
Hess then hit senior third baseman Jonah Bride to load the bases, before senior second baseman Justin Row hit into a double play that also scored Stokes. Junior center fielder TJ Hopkins followed with a double to the left-field gap to score Tolbert.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Cortes walked, Stokes singled, and Cortes came around to score on a single to left-center field from Bride. Pinch runner Danny Blair then crossed the plate as Row executed a squeeze bunt.
The next inning, junior right fielder Jacob Olson led off with a double, then scored on a single from senior catcher Hunter Taylor. Freshman designated hitter Noah Campbell walked, and Cortes then singled down the right field line, scoring Olson. Tolbert followed with a sacrifice fly.
Hopkins then capped the scoring with a bases-loaded triple to turn the contest into a full-fledged blowout.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Logan Chapman, of course, who set a new career high in innings pitched and tied his career high in strikeouts.
Play of the game: Carlos Cortes' home run in the bottom of the first not only gave South Carolina all the offense it would need for the night, it also marked the beginning of a strong game for him, as he went 3-4 with two RBIs and two runs.
Stat of the game: 0-13 hitting for LSU with runners on, as Chapman and the bullpen effectively limited what little damage there was.
OBSERVATIONS
Hopkins returns from injury: After missing 16 straight games with a hand injury, TJ Hopkins struck out looking in his first at-bat, but then quickly righted the ship with an RBI double and bases-loaded triple to remind everyone how lethal he can be.
Bridges bails Chapman out: Chapman came out of the game in the seventh inning with runners on the corners and two outs, and sophomore reliever Sawyer Bridges followed with a fine defensive play, snagging a grounder back up the middle to save a run and end the inning.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (21-17, 7-9 SEC) vs. LSU (24-15, 9-7 SEC), Game 2
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Jr. RHP Adam Hill (3-4, 4.65 ERA); LSU — Fr. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (7-2, 1.75 ERA)
Comments