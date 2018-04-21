South Carolina pounces on LSU early to nab SEC series win over ranked foe

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston is fond of saying momentum is your next starting pitcher.
Coming off an 11-run drubbing of LSU in the first game of the series on Friday, USC had plenty of momentum on Saturday with ace Adam Hill on the mound and didn't waste it, scoring eight runs in the first three innings en route to an 11-4 victory and series win in front of 7,982 at Founders Park.
For the second day in a row, the Gamecocks (22-17, 8-9 SEC) wasted no time in taking the lead, as sophomore left fielder Carlos Cortes singled through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the first, then advanced to second on a line drive single to left field by senior first baseman Madison Stokes.
Junior shortstop LT Tolbert followed with a double to the right-center field gap, scoring Cortes and advancing Stokes to third, who scored on a wild pitch the next at-bat. On the same wild pitch, Tolbert moved to third base, which allowed him to score on a sacrifice fly from senior second baseman Justin Row.
USC doubled its lead in the second inning, as junior right fielder Jacob Olson and junior catcher Chris Cullen led the frame off with singles, then both came around to score on a double from Stokes, who scored himself when Tolbert followed with his second double of the game.
The Gamecocks finally knocked out LSU freshman starter Ma'Khail Hilliard in the third after Row started the inning with a walk, made it third on a double by Olson and tagged up for a run on a sacrifice fly from Cullen. Hilliard was pulled with two outs, but he picked up his final earned run of the afternoon when junior center fielder TJ Hopkins poked a single over the third baseman's shoulder, scoring Olson.
Meanwhile, Hill, who was shifted from his usual Friday night slot to make way for freshman Logan Chapman, kept the Tigers at bay despite allowing a leadoff baserunner in each of the first four innings. He finished with six shutout innings and seven strikeouts for his fourth win of the season.
LSU snapped its scoring drought in the top of the eighth inning off reliever Parker Coyne, utilizing a double, walk, single and home run to tally four runs. South Carolina responded, however, in the bottom half of the frame, as Stokes crushed a double to left-center gap, scoring two and giving USC double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Senior first baseman Madison Stokes, who has continued his torrid stretch of play ever since coming back from injury and went 3-5 at the plate Saturday with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and two runs.
Play of the game: Into the top of the fourth inning, Hill allowed a single, then walked two batters on eight pitches to load the bases with one out and give LSU a glimmer of hope. He bounced back with two strikeouts on seven pitches to emphatically slam the door.
Stat of the game: One strikeout all game for South Carolina's hitters, who entered Saturday averaging roughly seven punchouts per contest.
OBSERVATIONS
Tigers scuffling: LSU entered this weekend series as one of the SEC's better offenses, averaging over 6.2 runs per game. So far, South Carolina's pitching staff has completely neutralized the Tiger offense, stranding 15 baserunners and holding LSU to 3-30 at the plate with runners on board.
Bruised but ready: Jonah Bride and Justin Row combined to be hit by LSU pitchers three times on Saturday, including one off the helmet for Bride. But when they were actually given pitches to hit, they went 2-5 with two doubles and two RBIs.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (22-17, 8-9 SEC) vs. No. 19 LSU (24-16, 9-8 SEC)
When: 1:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 3.61 ERA); LSU — TBA
