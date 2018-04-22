South Carolina rallies from six runs down to beat LSU, sweeps No. 19 Tigers

After two blowout victories over No. 19 LSU to start the weekend, South Carolina baseball switched things up a bit Sunday, overcoming a six-run deficit for its biggest come-from-behind win of the season, 8-6.
For the first half of the afternoon at Founders Park, it seemed as though the Gamecocks (23-17, 9-9 SEC) were a completely different team than the one that dominated LSU (24-17, 9-9) with excellent starting pitching and an unrelenting offensive attack on Friday and Saturday. USC was scoreless through five innings, while sophomore righty Cody Morris labored through 4 1/3 innings.
The Tigers, meanwhile, raced to a 6-0 lead thanks to a three-run home run by freshman Daniel Cabrera in the third inning and two doubles, two singles and a wild pitch in the fifth, including an RBI double for Cabrera.
Once LSU starter Nick Bush left the game after five innings, though, South Carolina's offense came alive against the bullpen. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Gamecocks loaded the bases on singles from senior Madison Stokes and junior LT Tolbert and a walk from senior Justin Row.
Senior pinch hitter Matt Williams followed with a walk to score a run, and freshman Noah Campbell and junior TJ Hopkins followed with back-to-back singles to score three more.
In the bottom of the seventh, senior Jonah Bride walked, and Row' then lofted what looked like a routine fly ball off the bat that just kept going and going, clearing the left field fence with ease and tying the game at six.
USC completed the rally in the eighth inning as Hopkins singled, sophomore Carlos Cortes walked and Stokes reached on a fielder's choice that turned into a throwing error, loading the bases with no outs. Tolbert then barreled up a 1-2 pitch, cracking a line drive to right field to score two runs and complete the comeback.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: TJ Hopkins, who went 3-5 with an RBI and run. He didn't have the biggest hits of the game, but he was the most consistent Gamecock in the lineup.
Play of the game: In the bottom of the eighth with two on and no out for the Gamecocks as they were trying to complete their rally, Madison Stokes laced a sharp grounder to second that could have easily become a double play. Instead, LSU second baseman Brandt Broussard had trouble corralling the hit, then overthrew the shortstop at second base, loading the bases with no outs.
Stat of the game: The six-run deficit South Carolina erased tripled its previous biggest comeback on the season, a 3-1 rally against Tennessee that started in the fourth inning.
OBSERVATIONS
Bullpen blues for LSU: South Carolina was baffled by LSU starter Nick Bush on Sunday, striking out seven times while collecting just three hits and no walks in five innings. Once the Tiger relievers took over, however, the Gamecocks took off, to the tune of six hits, six runs, four walks and no strikeouts.
Eddy Demurias shines: Coming out of the bullpen for Morris in the fifth inning, junior Eddy Demurias made his first appearance of the series and was sharp for four innings, keeping LSU in check and giving his team time to come back.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (23-17, 9-9 SEC) vs. Furman (19-21, 4-8 Southern)
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24
Where: Flour Field, Greenville, South Carolina
Watch: Streaming online on SoCon Digital Network
Listen: 107.5 FM
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — Fr. RHP Carmen Mlodzinski (1-4, 3.47 ERA); Furman — So. RHP Trent Alley (2-2, 9.21 ERA)
