Walks, pitching woes doom South Carolina in Super Regional-opening loss to Arkansas

Walks, wild pitches and hit batters gave Arkansas a slim edge over South Carolina baseball through most of their NCAA Super Regional opener on Saturday.
Then the Hogs blew the game open, and now the Gamecocks' season is on the brink after they lost 9-3 to start the best-of-three series.
In front of 11,722 raucous fans at Baum Stadium, USC (36-25) got off to a strong start. Junior ace Adam Hill needed just eight pitches to roll through the first inning, and senior second baseman Justin Row got a check-swing single in the second, then scored two batters later when senior catcher Hunter Taylor caught a 1-1 offering from Arkansas junior starter Blaine Knight and launched it into the left-center field gap.
After two frames, Knight was at 41 pitches and laboring, while Hill had just 24. After that, however, the pitchers' performances flipped — Hill needing 56 pitches to get his next six outs, while Knight took just 54 to go four more innings.
Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the third with a one-out walk off Hill, then a smashed single through the right side of the infield to put runners on the corners. A sacrifice fly plated a run.
Just a few minutes later, however, junior shortstop LT Tolbert put USC back up again, turning on an inside pitch and sending it over the right field wall for a solo home run.
In the bottom half of that frame, the Razorbacks seized the lead without any hits leaving the infield against reliever Eddy Demurias — freshman third baseman Casey Martin hit a hard ground ball to third for a single, freshman left fielder Heston Kjerstad was hit by a pitch and senior DH Luke Bonfield drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases.
Sophomore Dominic Fletcher was then also hit by a pitch, forcing a run in, and a sacrifice fly from redshirt senior second baseman Carson Shaddy made it 3-2.
South Carolina rallied once more in the sixth inning, as senior designated hitter Madison Stokes crushed a hanging 0-2 breaking ball over the left-center field fence to tie the game.
The tie was short-lived though, as Shaddy led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, then methodically worked his way around the bases, going to second on a fielder's choice, third on a wild pitch and scoring on an RBI single.
The Razorbacks put the game on ice in the seventh inning, as Martin doubled down the left field line to open the frame, followed by a walk for Bonfield. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, and USC coach Mark Kingston made the call for Demurias to intentionally walk Fletcher.
Shaddy made him pay with a double to deep left field that cleared the bases, making it 7-3. Three singles, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly added two more by the end of the eighth.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: LT Tolbert, the only Gamecock with multiple hits Saturday, continued a solid postseason with his seventh long ball of the season.
Play of the game: The intentional walk in the seventh by Demurias to load up the bases was clearly to set up a double play, but considering Fletcher entered Saturday's game hitting 37 points lower than Shaddy, as well as 89 points behind in on-base percentage and with significantly less speed, the decision by Kingston was certainly debatable and definitely didn't work.
Stat of the game: Eight walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches for South Carolina pitchers — their season worst for walks allowed in a game is 11, but that was in a 14-1 loss.
NEXT
Who: South Carolina (36-25) vs. Arkansas (42-19)
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10
Where: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 107.5 FM in Columbia, South Carolina
Probable pitchers: South Carolina — So. RHP Cody Morris (8-3, 3.68 ERA); Arkansas — Jr. LHP Kacey Murphy (8-4, 2.86 ERA)
Comments