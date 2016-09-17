USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks start new quarterback, survive East Carolina

By Josh Kendall

South Carolina started freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain on Saturday against East Carolina, but the story of the game was how the Gamecocks finished.

Namely, by making McIlwain’s fast start hold up with remarkably opportunistic red zone defense. South Carolina (2-1) beat the Pirates 20-15 in front of 80,384 fans in Williams-Brice Stadium despite being outgained 519 yards to 316 yards.

Will Muschamp snapped South Carolina’s three-game home losing streak in his first home game, and the Gamecocks have now beaten East Carolina four straight times.

This one didn’t come easy, though. After racing to a 17-0 lead in the first 7:02 of the game, South Carolina went 46 minutes and 32 seconds of game time without scoring again until senior place-kicker Elliott Fry gave them a little breathing room with a 39-yard field goal that put the Gamecocks ahead 20-9 with 6:24 left in the game.

The Pirates had no trouble moving the ball but couldn’t find the end zone. In four trips inside the 20-yard line, East Carolina totaled just three points. Three of its red zone trips ended in turnovers -- an interception by Jamarcus King in the end zone, an interception by Chris Lammons at the 1-yard line and a fumble that was forced by Antoine Wilder and recovered by Ulric Jones in the end zone.

East Carolina pulled within five in the fourth quarter, but South Carolina sealed the win by picking up a fourth-and-1 with 1:44 left in the game to run out the clock.

TURNING POINT

The Gamecocks came into the game reeling from last week’s 27-14 loss to Mississippi State and needed something good to happen early. Freshman running back A.J. Turner provided it on the opening kickoff. Turner raced 80 yards to the Pirates’ 18-yard line. A personal foul against East Carolina moved the ball to the 9-yard line, and McIlwain took it from there, rushing for a touchdown on the first play of his first collegiate start.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: With apologies to all the South Carolina defenders who made critical plays in the red zone, East Carolina wide receiver Zay Jones was the day’s standout. Jones, a senior wide receiver, set a Pirates’ single-game record with 22 catches for 190 yards. The Gamecocks don’t have a wide receiver on their roster with 22 catches in his career. Jones finished one catch short of the NCAA’s single-game record.

Play of the game: Junior college transfer Jamarcus King made his first career interception at an opportune time. The Pirates had a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line and all the momentum when Philip Nelson threw a fade route toward the back of the end zone that a diving and turning King intercepted to maintain South Carolina’s 17-6 lead.

Stat of the game: South Carolina won the turnover battle 4-0.

