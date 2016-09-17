Gamecocks start new quarterback, survive East Carolina

South Carolina quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) is congratulated for a touchdown by his teammates during the first half of the game against East Carolina.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is excited about a fumble recovery during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jamarcus King (7) picks off a pass in the end zone in the second quarter against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) has a big return on the opening kickoff against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Brandon Mcilwaine (11) scores his first career touchdown during the first half of the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) greets fans and family as he takes part in the Gamecock Walk towards Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina coaches and players make their way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his players make their way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) and his teammates makes his way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp and his players make their way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Brandon Mcilwaine (11) greets the fans as he makes his way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Cocky and the cheerleaders make their way through the fans during the Gamecock Walk before the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) greets fans and family as he takes part in the Gamecock Walk towards Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp and his South Carolina team take part in the Gamecock Walk towards Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) greets fans and family as he takes part in the Gamecock Walk towards Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) greets fans as he takes part in the Gamecock Walk towards Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) looks for room to run in the first quarter against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) delivers a pass in the first half against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Brandon Mcilwaine (11) scores his second touchdown during the first half of the game against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina quarterback Brandon Mcilwaine (11) is congratulated for his touchdown by his teammates during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Chris Lammons (3) causes East Carolina Pirates quarterback Philip Nelson (9) to fumble in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina defensive lineman Dante Sawyer (95) recovers a fumble over East Carolina running back Anthony Scott (3) during of the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina recovers a fumble by East Carolina Pirates quarterback Philip Nelson (9) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates after a fumble recovery by his defense in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) hauls the ball on a long pass play in the first quarter against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Brandon McIlwain (11) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against East Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina running back A.J. Turner (25) returns the opening kickoff to set up the first touchdown against East Carolina during the first half of the game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Comments