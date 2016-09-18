USC Gamecocks Football

September 18, 2016 8:52 PM

Gamecocks trying to take another step after second win

By Josh Kendall

Shortly after South Carolina’s 20-15 victory over East Carolina was in the books Saturday night, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp was wondering how his team was going to react Sunday.

“They came in with a little pep in their step,” Muschamp said Sunday evening after his team had finished an evening practice. “To me, it’s about day-to-day improvement and bringing the toughness and the energy and the effort every single day. I felt like our guys brought some emotion and passion to the field (against the Pirates), which is what we need to do every time out. I was pleased with that.”

South Carolina (2-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) now returns to SEC action with a 7:30 p.m. game at Kentucky on Saturday.

“It doesn’t take any talent to play hard, to play with some passion, to play with some energy. That’s all it takes,” Muschamp said. “Just go out there and do it. I’m really proud of those guys the way they did that and I think they see it a little bit. It was a good win for us.”

Freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain will make his second consecutive start against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 SEC) and is expected to start the rest of the season after totaling 229 yards and two touchdowns in the first start of his career Saturday night. McIlwain was named the Gamecocks’ offensive player of the game by the coaching staff.

“Brandon being named player of the game tells you how we thought he played,” Muschamp said. “I am very pleased with where he is. It’s no different than any young player at any position, it’s just continuing to take the reps and take the coaching and watch the film and do the things you need to do to be successful.”

McIlwain will continue to be off limits to the media for the foreseeable future, although that could change at some point this season, Muschamp said.

“Right now, I think he’s got a lot on his plate and he needs to worry about being the quarterback at South Carolina. That’s the most important thing. I think it’s the best thing for him,” Muschamp said. “As we continue to work through it, we will look at. If there are some opportunities that we really feel are going to benefit him and our program then we’ll do it.”

Injury Update

Sophomore wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to return this week after missing the East Carolina game with a hamstring injury.

“We have a machine that tests his strength levels,” Muschamp said. “If they are at a certain level, they will clear him to go, and if they are not at a certain level, then our medical staff will not clear him. That’s all based on the tests and what they tell me.”

There were no other injuries from Saturday’s game, Muschamp said. Freshman running back Rico Dowdle could return to practice next week after missing the first three weeks with a groin injury. If he’s healthy, Dowdle will have a chance to play this season, Muschamp said.

Senior Defensive tackle Abu Lamin returns this week from suspension.

