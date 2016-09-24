Gamecocks drop third in a row to Kentucky

0:59 Muschamp explains what went wrong on defense vs. Kentucky Pause

1:30 South Carolina insists progress being made on offense

0:39 Muschamp defends decision to keep McIlwain from media

0:45 Game Balls: Top USC performances vs. Kentucky

3:34 Mason Zandi: USC offense 'right on the edge' on making big step

4:14 Will Muschamp reacts after loss to Kentucky

2:08 USC-UK preview: Gamecocks prepare for third SEC road trip

1:43 Orth 'has been great' with positive support for McIlwain

1:21 Muschamp: New challenge every week in preparing USC's defense

1:57 Will Muschamp previews South Carolina game vs. Kentucky