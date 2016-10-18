Gamecocks offensive line trying different players in new spots

The South Carolina football team’s offensive line has had its struggles in 2016, and with that, there’s always some chance for change.
Coach Will Muschamp made some reference to trying new players at new spots across the bye week before Saturday’s UMass game, and guard Zack Bailey confirmed Tuesday that some of those pieces have been moving around.
“A little bit,” Bailey said, “just trying to see if anybody is better than anybody else or anything like that. Nobody’s really standing out. We’re just trying to become the best unit that we can.”
The unit has been inconsistent, allowing 2.67 sacks a game, 96th nationally, and paving the way for a running game ranked 123rd in yards per carry.
“We’re just trying to find the best combination of guys we can find,” Muschamp said in Sunday’s weekly teleconference. “D.J. Park has repped at the left tackle and the guard position. He does give us some movement inside when he’s at guard.”
That line has also had its share of unplanned changes, as three of its top seven linemen – tackle Blake Camper, guard Donell Stanley, center Alan Knott – missed time with injuries, and tackle Malik Young was inserted into the lineup for Park two games ago. The team had planned to get Stanley back this week, but he’ll miss at least this game with a nagging high ankle sprain. Camper returned from his high ankle sprain early, but has not played in the past four games.
Knott (ankle) and Cory Helms (ankle/knee) benefited from the open week, Muschamp said Sunday.
