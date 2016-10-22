Gamecocks, Jake Bentley hold off UMass

Jake Bentley started at quarterback for the first time in his career. South Carolina won a football game for the first time in more than a month.
The Gamecocks and their shiny new quarterback beat UMass 34-28 in front of an announced crowd of 73,428 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The win was the team’s first since Sept. 17 and pushed South Carolina’s record to 3-4. The Gamecocks have now matched last year’s win total.
Bentley, who graduated early from Opelika (Ala.) High School and enrolled at USC this summer, completed 17-of-26 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns as South Carolina posted a season high in points and yards (395) against a Minutemen defense ranked No. 111 in the nation coming into the game.
Freshman quarterback Brandon McIlwain, who started three games earlier this season, rotated into the game in short yardage and red zone situations. McIlwain finished with 17 rushing yards and no pass attempts.
South Carolina led 34-14 after a 1-yard touchdown run by David Williams with 7:53 left in the third quarter, but UMass closed the game to 34-28 on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Ford to Adam Breneman with 4:32 left in the game.
TURNING POINT
The Minutemen trailed just 27-14 and had had plenty of success offensively when they received the opening kickoff of the second half. UMass faced a fourth-and-1 on its first drive of the half and ran the same Wildcat QB sweep play that had converted a fourth-and-1 in the first half, but South Carolina linebackers Bryson Allen-Williams and Larenz Bryant were ready for the play this time and dumped running back Marquis Young for a 4-yard loss. Coupled with the Minutemen’s three first half turnovers, it was one missed opportunity too many.
THREE POINTS
Star of the game: Bentley’s two touchdown passes doubled the Gamecocks number of passing touchdowns from the first half of the season.
Play of the game: Bentley’s first career touchdown came on a beautiful 16-yard throw to K.C. Crosby, who dove to catch the ball in the end zone and put South ahead 20-7 with 7:18 left in the second quarter.
Stat of the game: South Carolina won the turnover battle 4-2.
OBSERVATION
David Williams sighting: After getting just two carries against Texas A&M and then not playing at all against Georgia, it looked like junior running back David Williams was falling completely out of the running back rotation, but on Saturday he was right back at the top. Williams made his second start of the season and made an immediate impact on the game with a 33-yard run and a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half. Williams, who had 110 rushing yards in the first six games of the year, had 69 yards Saturday.
Return game: Rashad Fenton returned to the lineup after missing the Georgia game due to an ankle injury and took over what had been A.J. Turner’s job as the starting kickoff returner. (Turner did not play until the second half.) Fenton appeared to aggravate an ankle injury in the second half and Turner went back to return a kickoff in the fourth quarter. Chris Lammons got the nod at punt return for the Gamecocks. South Carolina has struggled mightily in that area, and those struggles continued Saturday as Lammons lost a fumbled punt in the fourth quarter.
Enemy territory: South Carolina won the field position battle decisively. Five of the Gamecocks’ first 10 drives started in UMass territory.
NEXT
Who: Tennessee at South Carolina
When: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
TV: ESPN/ESPN2/SEC Network
