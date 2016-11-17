What happened to the Gamecocks’ 2013 signing class?

South Carolina had 20 signees in the 2013 recruiting class, a group that was No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings that factor in all networks.
A number of those student-athletes did not finish their eligibility with the Gamecocks.
A closer look at the 2013 signing class
The players who signed on scholarship and qualified for 2013, listed in order of their 247Sports Composite star rating.
Four-star signees
▪ DL Kelsey Griffin – Graduated; two career starts
▪ LB Larenz Bryant – Graduated; two career starts
▪ RB David Williams – Transferring after this semester; six career starts
▪ OL D.J. Park – Reserve with three career starts (now a rising senior)
Three star signees
▪ OL Na’Ty Rodgers – Transferred
▪ QB Connor Mitch – Transferred
▪ LB Skai Moore – Redshirting (injury)
▪ DE Devin Washington – Medical DQ
▪ DE David Johnson – Transferred
▪ WR Pharoh Cooper – Early NFL entrant
▪ OL Bryce King – Transferred
▪ OL Alan Knott – Rising senior starter
▪ LB Gerald Turner – Transferred
▪ WR Jamari Smith – Transferred
▪ OL J.P. Vonashek – Transferred
▪ CB Ali Groves – Medical DQ
▪ CB Ronnie Martin – Transferred
▪ S Jasper Sasser – Will transfer at end of semester
▪ LB Jonathan Walton – Graduated; 21 career starts
▪ LB Mohamed Camara – Transferred
