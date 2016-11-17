USC Gamecocks Football

November 17, 2016 3:41 PM

What happened to the Gamecocks’ 2013 signing class?

From staff reports

South Carolina had 20 signees in the 2013 recruiting class, a group that was No. 20 nationally, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings that factor in all networks.

A number of those student-athletes did not finish their eligibility with the Gamecocks.

A closer look at the 2013 signing class

The players who signed on scholarship and qualified for 2013, listed in order of their 247Sports Composite star rating.

Four-star signees

▪  DL Kelsey Griffin – Graduated; two career starts

▪  LB Larenz Bryant – Graduated; two career starts

▪  RB David Williams – Transferring after this semester; six career starts

▪  OL D.J. Park – Reserve with three career starts (now a rising senior)

Three star signees

▪  OL Na’Ty Rodgers – Transferred

▪  QB Connor Mitch – Transferred

▪  LB Skai Moore – Redshirting (injury)

▪  DE Devin Washington – Medical DQ

▪  DE David Johnson – Transferred

▪  WR Pharoh Cooper – Early NFL entrant

▪  OL Bryce King – Transferred

▪  OL Alan Knott – Rising senior starter

▪  LB Gerald Turner – Transferred

▪  WR Jamari Smith – Transferred

▪  OL J.P. Vonashek – Transferred

▪  CB Ali Groves – Medical DQ

▪  CB Ronnie Martin – Transferred

▪  S Jasper Sasser – Will transfer at end of semester

▪  LB Jonathan Walton – Graduated; 21 career starts

▪  LB Mohamed Camara – Transferred

