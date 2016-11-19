USC Gamecocks Football

November 19, 2016 7:20 PM

South Carolina gets sixth win, bowl eligibility vs. WCU

By Josh Kendall

South Carolina is going to a bowl game.

The Gamecocks survived an uninspired defensive effort to beat Western Carolina 44-31 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The win improved South Carolina to 6-5 overall, doubling last year’s win total and giving it the requisite number to be eligible for postseason play.

South Carolina gained a season-high 588 yards but couldn’t close out the game until the fourth quarter. The Catamounts, who gained 367 yards, fell to 2-9 overall. The Gamecocks take on Clemson on Saturday in Clemson in the final regular season game of the season.

Senior quarterback Perry Orth took the final snap for the Gamecocks.

TURNING POINT

With Western Carolina trailing 28-17, Catamounts wide receiver Spearman Robinson had a 57-yard gain that put WCU at South Carolina’s 1-yard line, but the Gamecocks defense held on four straight plays from the 1, giving the ball back to the offense at the 2-yard line. The Gamecocks then went 98 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 35-17 with 14 seconds left in the first half. It was tied for the longest drive of the season.

THREE POINTS

Star of the game: Freshman running back Rico Dowdle had a career-high 226 rushing yards on 21 carries. It was the sixth-highest single-game rushing total in school history and the best since Marcus Lattimore had 246 against Navy in 2011.

Play of the game: Tight end Hayden Hurst completed his second pass of the season in the second quarter, when he caught a long lateral from quarterback Jake Bentley and threw back across the field to Bentley for a 12-yard gain. Hurst is 2-for-2 passing for 21 yards this season. He is one of five Gamecocks to complete a pass this season (Bentley, quarterbacks Brandon McIlwain and Perry Orth and punter Sean Kelly are the others).

Stat of the game: Neither team played much defense in the first half, but the most troubling statistic for both defensive coordinators had to be this: South Carolina and Western Carolina were a combined 10-of-13 on third down conversions in the first half. The Catamounts were 4-for-7 while the Gamecocks were a perfect 6-for-6. Neither team punted in the first half.

OBSERVATIONS

Festive Day: The Gamecocks recognized 21 seniors before the game and then had their annual Salute to the Military celebration at halftime.

One in, one out: While running back A.J. Turner returned to the lineup after missing the Florida game due to a knee injury, safety Chris Moody sat out due to a knee injury.

Running wild: Western Carolina had 236 rushing yards, more than any South Carolina opponent this season other than Georgia and Mississippi State.

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Clemson

When: Saturday, Nov. 26, TBA

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

TV: TBA

