South Carolina gets sixth win, bowl eligibility vs. WCU

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks about the Gamecocks' win over Western Carolina.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jake Bentley (4) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) breaks free for a big gain in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks for room on a keeper in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Jake Bentley (4) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina's DJ Smith celebrates a fourth-and-goal stop against Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
South Carolina's Dante Sawyer celebrates a third-and-goal stop against Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp looks on as the Gamecocks take on Western Carolina on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Western Carolina's Spearman Robinson catches and pass for 57 yards while being defended South Carolina's Jamarcus King on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. November 19, 2016
Gamecock fans brave the cold weather as they cheer in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Darius Paulk (30) drags three Western Carolina players on his way downfield on a run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Seniors quarterback Perry Orth (10) hands the ball to senior running back Darius Paulk (30) in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Jonathan Walton (28) causes an incomplete pass by Western Carolina Catamounts quarterback Tyrie Adams (12) in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) leaps past a Western Carolina player on his way to a big run in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks place kicker Elliott Fry (29) connects on a field goal in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina senior quarterback Perry Orth (10) is welcomed on the field by Jake Bentley (4) as he takes over in the fourth quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina prepares to take the field as "2001" plays at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp joins his team as they take the field at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) looks for room on a keeper in the first half of their game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) looks for room to run in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) delivers a hit on Western Carolina Catamounts running back Detrez Newsome (21) in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jordan Diggs (42) celebrates a big hit on special team in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina takes the field as "2001" plays at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Wester Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) catches a pass from tight end Hayden Hurst (81) on a trick play in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) scores a touchdown in in the second quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) battles for extra yards on a run in the second half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back David Williams (33) looks for room on a run in the second half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Keir Thomas (18) smothers Western Carolina Catamounts running back Connell Young (2) on a run play in the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks running back A.J. Turner (25) battles for extra yards on a run in the first half against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Mason Zandi (74) in the first half of their game against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
Play n the first half of their game at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp congratulates wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) after his kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter against Western Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium, Saturday, November 19, 2016.
